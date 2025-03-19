Wizkid Hails S’Eagles Ahead Of World Cup Qualifier

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid has expressed satisfaction with the Super Eagles’ preparation for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Rwanda in Kigali.

New Telegraph reports that the new head coach, Eric Chelle, held his first training session with the Super Eagles on Tuesday afternoon, March 19.

Reacting via his X handle on Wednesday, Wizkid expressed his admiration for the new Super Eagles team under Chelle.

Wizkid wrote; “New Super Eagles team! [I] love the energy,”

The World Cup qualifying game is scheduled to take place at the Amahoro Stadium in Rwanda at 5 PM Nigerian time on Friday, March 21.

After the encounter, Nigeria will host Zimbabwe in Uyo on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles need to secure all available points from both games to keep their World Cup dream alive.

