Nigerian music star and Grammy Award winner, Ibrahim. Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has showered high praise on fellow Nigerian artiste, Ololaade Ahmed, known mononymously as Asake, celebrating his vocal uniqueness and growing influence on the African music landscape.

Wizkid made these remarks during a recent appearance on Apple Music Radio, where he sat down for a conversation with long-time collaborator DJ Tunez.

While discussing the evolution of Afrobeats and the new generation of artists redefining the sound, Wizkid singled out Asake as one of the standout voices of the era.

According to Wizkid, Asake possesses a rare vocal quality that sets him apart not only in Nigeria but across the global music scene.

He described the YBNL star as “one of the most gifted vocalists in Africa and the world,” noting that very few artists have the ability to blend traditional Yoruba melodies with contemporary rhythms as seamlessly as Asake does.

Wizkid shared how he first became drawn to Asake’s music, revealing that the breakout hit “Omo Ope” immediately turned him into a fan.

However, he added that his personal favourite from Asake’s catalogue is “Remember,” a song he holds in especially high regard. With a touch of humour and sincerity, Wizkid mentioned that he considers the track so special that he would want it played on his wedding day.

He went on to express deep admiration for Asake’s artistry and work ethic, emphasising how important he believes the singer is to the narrative of African music.

H said, “Omo Ope’ made me an Asake fan from the very first listen. But my favourite Asake record has to be ‘Remember.’ That one is too special — you’ll have to play it at my wedding. It’s an incredible song.

“Asake, you’re amazing. You have one of the most unique voices from home and in the entire world. I’ve told you this many times privately, and I’ll say it again publicly — you are a blessing to African music.”

Wizkid’s endorsement adds to the growing recognition of Asake’s meteoric rise, further solidifying his position as one of the defining voices of contemporary Afrobeats.