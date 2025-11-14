After Fela, Wizkid Is The Greatest Afrobeats Artiste- Olamide

Popular Nigerian rap star Olamide has sparked renewed conversation in the Afrobeats community after publicly naming Wizkid as the most significant Afrobeats artist of the modern era, second only to the late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The YBNL founder made this remark during a session with students at York University in Toronto, Canada, where he spoke about the evolution of Afrobeats, his journey as an artist, and the global rise of Nigerian music.

While reflecting on artists who have shaped the genre, Olamide highlighted Wizkid’s impact, crediting him for helping push Afrobeats beyond African borders.

Speaking to the audience, Olamide said he has worked closely with Wizkid for more than a decade, noting their collaborations on several tracks dating back to 2011, including fan favourites such as Kana and songs from his Street OT era.

According to him, Wizkid’s influence is undeniable: “I’ve had the privilege of working with Wizkid. We’ve made so many songs together. You know, say after Fela, Wizkid is the greatest Afrobeats artist ever.”

Olamide further explained that Wizkid’s international reach, chart success, and cultural presence have contributed significantly to Afrobeats becoming a global genre.

He pointed to the singer’s international tours, Grammy-winning contributions, and collaborations with global stars as milestones that opened new pathways for African music worldwide.

His comment immediately drew cheers from the students, many of whom recorded the moment, sending clips across social media platforms. Within hours, the statement went viral and became a major topic of discussion among music fans.

The remark has since generated mixed reactions. Supporters praised Olamide for acknowledging Wizkid’s influence and longevity, arguing that the singer played a central role in shaping the modern Afrobeats movement.

Others disagreed, suggesting that the title could just as easily apply to other top stars such as Burna Boy or Davido, both of whom have also contributed significantly to the genre’s global expansion.

The debate highlights ongoing conversations surrounding Afrobeats’ evolution, the role of cultural pioneers, and how success in the digital age reshapes perceptions of musical greatness.

Regardless of differing opinions, Olamide’s statement has once again underscored Wizkid’s standing as one of the most influential African artists of his generation.