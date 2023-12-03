Wizkid Gifts GOE hypeman N20m For Praising Him In Viral Track

Up-and-coming hypeman, God Over Everything, (GOE) is super excited and grateful as Afrobeat superstar, Wizkid credited his account with the sum of N20 million after acknowledging the ‘Ta Ta Ta’ track was made for him.

It all started when God Over Everything shared a video on his Instagram page on Saturday, December 2, praising Big Wizkid for his melodious voice and rhythms.

In reaction, Wizkid took to his comment section to write, “20Meter for u,” and also followed him up by sliding in the hypeman’s DM.

In a recent development, GOE was seen excited alongside a popular comedian, Salo as they affirmed that Wizkid generously gifted him a total sum of N20 million.

In excitement, GOE could be seen in a viral video, rolling back and forth on the bare floor appreciating Wizkid for acknowledging his ‘Ta Ta Ta’ work and also for the huge gift.

Watch the videos below: