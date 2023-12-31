Wizkid Flaunts ₦1.4bn Ferrari SF90

Popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer and songwriter, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has taken to his social media page to flaunt his N1.4 billion Ferrari SF90 in a recent video.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Wizkid splashes N1.4 billion naira on a brand new Ferrari SF90, on Friday, December 29.

Sharing the video of his new whip, the singer captioned it with, ‘All paid for,‘ initially which showed a man driving the Ferrari before Wizkid is pictured close to the car.

He was surrounded by security details while hanging out with colleagues at the popular location known as Secrets Palace.

READ ALSO:

Fans reacted to the video, sharing their views in the comment section.

See some reactions below:

@zillermane_: “Omo living heaven on earth.”

@JiddaGram: “Popsy which kind of shirt be this.”

@big_chuka: “Wiz go don to spend money for dis secret palace.”

Watch Video Below: