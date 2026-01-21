Wizkid Fires Back At Seun Kuti Over Fela Kuti Comparison

Grammy Award-winning singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known by hi stage name Wizkid has responded to days of criticism from Seun Kuti following a heated debate involving the legacy of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The controversy began after Seun Kuti accused Wizkid’s fanbase, popularly known as Wizkid FC, of showing disrespect to his late father by comparing the music icon with the contemporary superstar.

Seun argued that such comparisons diminish Fela’s historical impact and wrongly appropriate his image.

Breaking his silence via Instagram Stories, Wizkid reacted by sharing a video of a woman defending him, claiming he has played a major role in introducing Fela Kuti’s music to younger audiences across the world.

The singer followed up with a strongly worded post written in pidgin, asserting his influence and dismissing Seun Kuti’s criticism in blunt terms. Wizkid suggested that the focus should shift from fan rivalries to meaningful discussions about music and legacy.

Seun Kuti has consistently maintained that his father’s contributions to African music and political activism should not be measured against modern-day artists, warning that such comparisons are unfair and disrespectful.

The exchange has since sparked widespread reactions on social media, with fans and observers divided over the remarks made by both musicians.