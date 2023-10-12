Wizkid Fans Organise Procession In Honour Of His Late Mom

Fans and friends of Afrobeats superstar, Wizkid, have gone on a procession to honor the memory of Wizkid’s mom.

It’s no news that the music legend lost his mom over two month ago, due to an undisclosed circumstances and has been gloomy about it.

Wizkid had returned back to Nigeria to attend the burial of his beloved mother which is slated for the 12th of October.

However, many of his fans have chosen to pay their respects to his mom, going on a procession as a means of honoring her memory.

The fans handling the procession were seen dressed in all black, carrying a framed photograph of Wizkid’s mom. They were also escorted by some members of the Nigerian Police force as well.

