Multiple-award-winning Afrobeats singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has been awarded Africa’s biggest earner on Spotify.

New Telegraph reports that the music statistics monitoring platform, Chart Masters recently revealed the world’s artists’ monthly earnings on Spotify and Wizkid emerged as Africa’s biggest earner with $1 million.

The list of Africa’s top ten earners is dominated by Nigerians, except for South Africa’s Tyla.

Full list:

1. Wizkid – $1 million

2. Burna Boy – $782,148

3. Tems – $660,210

4. Tyla – $607,804

5. Davido – $458,615

6. Asake – $451,553

7. Omah Lay – $421,123

8. Ayra Starr – $400,972

9. Rema – $367,973

However, Canadian rapper Drake and American singer, Taylor Swift are the world’s biggest earners on Spotify with $7,717,904 and $7,713,106, respectively.

