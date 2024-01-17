Wizkid Doesn’t Inspire Me Musically – Ladipoe

Nigerian hip hop singer, Ladipo Eso, popularly known as Ladipoe has stated that Afrobeats superstar, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid doesn’t inspire him in terms of music.

The music star made this known on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, via his X page in response to a fan’s question.

Ladipoe stated that while Wizkid does not influence him musically, he has been inspired by the singer’s demeanour and business savvy.

It all started with the rapper tweeting, “RnB inspired me just as much as Hip Hop did”

A fan with username @_okikiola_1 asked; “So Basically wizkid is part of the people who inspired you.”

In response, Ladipoe said; “Musically no. Persona and business acumen definitely”

Another tweep, @Bankz_12345 added; how mid won inspire person

In response, the Ladipoe said; “Wiz is not mid”



