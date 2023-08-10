Wizkid Didn’t Cut Me Off – Slimcase Spills

Nigerian singer, Oluwafemi Oladapo, popularly known as Slimcase has opened up on his relationship with Afrobeats superstar, Wizkid.

Speaking during an Instagram live session with his fans, Slimcase admitted that his relationship with the singer is not as rocky as it used to be, and neither did the singer cut him off.

According to Slimcase, “He used to be close to Wizkid but not anymore because the Grammy-award-winning singer, has transcended to higher levels.

While explaining to his fans, Slimcase revealed that Wizkid didn’t cut him off, stressing that he was the one who fell out because he failed to make significant progress musically.

Speaking further, he said he was close to ‘Wizkid’ when he was ‘Wizkid’ but not when he is ‘Big Wiz’. In his words, “I know Wizkid when he was Wizkid, but I am not close to him when he is Big Wiz. “He has climbed high mountains, and I couldn’t catch up with him, so I fell off. He didn’t cut me off.” Watch the video here: “I know Wizkid when he was Wizkid but I am not close to him when he’s Big Wiz. He has climbed high mountains and I couldn’t catch up with him so i fell off, he didn’t cut me off” – SlimCase pic.twitter.com/aIn7nuvJnP — opeyemi ×͜× (@OPEWESTYRN) August 9, 2023