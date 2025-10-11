Celebrated Afrobeats superstar, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has reignited fan debates about who truly reigns supreme in Nigerian music after boldly declaring himself the number one artist.

The Grammy-winning singer took to his Instagram Story on Saturday to share a photo of a whiteboard with the words: “Type sht. Big Wiz. Number 1.”

The IG post quickly sent social media into a frenzy, especially among fans of Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy, who have long been regarded as the “Top 3” figures in the Afrobeats scene.

Many interpreted Wizkid’s message as a direct response to the ongoing comparisons between the trio, a rivalry that often sparks heated discussions online about who holds the “001” title in Nigerian music.

While some fans celebrated the post as a confident statement from the Essence hitmaker, others saw it as a playful jab at his peers, further fuelling the ever-present competition among the three global stars.

The post has since trended across multiple platforms, with supporters of all three artists passionately defending their favourites and reigniting the conversation about who truly deserves the crown in Afrobeats.