WizKid Declares Himself ‘Grand Dad’ After Shutting Down Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Nigerian artist, Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has proudly declared himself as a “Grand Dad” and “Popsi” shortly after shutting down Tottenham Hotspur Stadium while delivering a mesmerizing performance.

His iconic performance, took place during his concert, “More Love Less Ego,” held at the Spurs stadium in London on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Wizkid took the concert to the next level as fans and music enthusiasts couldn’t contain their excitement, but kept hailing the unforgettable moment.

READ ALSO:

Wizkid made history in the African music industry, as the first and only African artist to headline and perform at the renowned venue.

The stage was graced by the multi-platinum-selling Bigwiz, a moniker he has recently embraced, solidifying his position as one of the most celebrated African musicians of all time.

The Afrobeats star ignited the crowd with his performance which effortlessly blended R&B, Hip-hop, and Afrobeat, resulting in loud cheers and overwhelming satisfaction.

However, in a viral video, Bigwiz was seen bragging about being the Grand Dad and Popsi, while failing to reveal who he was specifically referring to.

Watch Video Below: