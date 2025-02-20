New Telegraph

February 21, 2025
February 21, 2025
Wizkid, Davido Win Big At 2025 NAACP Image Awards

Famous Nigerian Afrobeat singers, Wizkid and Davido have been announced winners of the 2025 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards.

New Telegraph reports that the award was organised for outstanding achievements in the arts and media.

The 56th edition winners were announced on Tuesday and Wednesday in which Wizkid won the ‘Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration’ category for his collaborative song with Brent Faiyaz.

This year’s award is Wizkid’s sixth NAACP Image win, making him the Nigerian most-awarded artist.

Meanwhile, Davido won an award for ‘Outstanding International Song’ following his collaboration with Chris Brown.

Also, Tems, Burna Boy and other Nigerian singers lost in their categories.

