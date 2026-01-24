Wizkid, Davido, Rema, Ayra Starr Dominate Mobo Awards’ Nomination

Some of Nigeria’s biggest Afrobeats exports including Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Davido and Rema have been nominated for the 2026 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards, reaffirming the country’s growing influence on the global music scene.

Others are Adekunle Gold and Shallipopi. The MOBO Awards, founded in 1996, recognises excellence across a wide range of genres including Afrobeats, hip-hop, R&B, jazz, gospel, electronic and alternative music. Among the Nigerian nominees, Ayra Starr stands out with two major nominations in different categories.

The 23-year-old singer is up for Best African Music Act and Best International Act, where she will compete with global stars including Cardi B, Gunna, Kehlani, and Vybz Kartel. Since her debut, Ayra has continued to push boundaries with chart-topping releases and international collaborations.

This successful outcome is what positioned her as one of Africa’s most influential young voices. The 2026 MOBO Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 26, 2026, at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester. The event is expected to attract music executives, artistes and fans from across the globe.

“2026 is extra special as the MOBO Organisation marks 30 years of shaping culture, championing talent, and creating unforgettable moments,” the organisers said in a statement.

MOBOs has played a pivotal role in shaping Black music culture in the UK and beyond, spotlighting emerging talents while honouring established stars over the years.