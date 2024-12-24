Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy Performs At Tony Elumelu’s All-White Party

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats singers, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy, on Monday, delivered electrifying performances at Tony Elumelu’s All-White party.

This follows the trio’s recent show-stopping performance at the Oando PLC’s annual party held in Lagos.

Tony Elumelu’s All-White party, held last night, December 23, in Lagos, have surfaced online, showcasing the prominent figures’ outfits and thrilling performances.

New Telegraph reports that Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy are all stylishly dressed in accordance with the party’s all-white theme.

Correspondingly, they delivered an electrifying performance, treating the crowd to their hit songs, including throwback hits.

