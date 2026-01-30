Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake To Headline Afro Nation 2026

Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats singers, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid; Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy and Ahmed Ololade, known by his stage name Asake, are set to headline the Afro Nation 2026 festival in Portugal.

Taking to its verified X handle on Friday, the organisers of the event also announced other leading Afrobeats, R&B, dancehall and Amapiano stars.

“PHASE 3 IS HERE. Legacy energy meets Afro Nation debuts. This is the sound of a summer taking shape,” the organisers wrote in the caption accompanying the lineup poster.

The three-day event will take place from July 3 to July 5, 2026, at Praia da Rocha Beach in Portimão, Portugal.

According to the statement, Burna Boy will be the first to perform at the anticipated event set to commence on July 3, alongside South African star Tyla.

Asake will follow on July 4, while Wizkid will close the festivals out on July 5.

As well as African artistes, the festival will also feature American R&B singer Kehlani and rapper Gunna as special guests.

Other Nigerian artistes on the lineup include Olamide, Young Jonn, Darkoo, Wande Coal, and Mavo.