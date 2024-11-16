Wizkid Breaks New Record As ‘Kese’ Surpasses 1.5m Stream On Spotify

Share

Award-winning Afrobeats singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid has achieved a groundbreaking milestone with his latest single, “Kese”, amassing over 1.5 million Spotify streams on its debut release, surpassing the previous record held by Davido’s“Awuke”.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Wizkid’s latest release, “Kese”, from his album “Morayo”, follows his recent release, “Piece of My Heart” featuring American artist, Brent Faiyaz.

Prior to his new debut release, Wizkid’s ‘Piece of My Heart’ remarkably achieved a milestone, surpassing over one million streams on Spotify on its debut date.

A recent music chart released by Chart Data revealed Wizkid’s impressive dominance, occupying the top two spots as the highest-streamed songs in Nigeria on their debut date, with “Kese” claiming the top spot and “Piece of My Heart” taking the runner-up spot.

Asake’s Grammy-nominated song “MMS” from his album “Lungu Boy”, featuring Wizkid, dominates the third spot with 870,000 streams.

His groundbreaking debut has solidified Wizkid’s position as one of Afrobeats’ most iconic artists.

