Wizkid Becomes First African Artist To Surpass 20 Billion Streams

Wizkid’s remarkable feat was confirmed by global music data platform, Chart Masters, which reported that the combined tally of Wizkid’s lead and featured songs has now exceeded 20 billion streams across platforms worldwide.

The music star most-streamed contribution remains his feature on Canadian artist Drake’s chart-topping hit “One Dance,” which also features British singer Kyla. The global smash hit has amassed over 3.6 billion streams on Spotify alone and holds a Guinness World Record as the first song to reach 1 billion streams on the platform.

In addition to this new global streaming record, Wizkid previously made history as the first African artist to receive the Brit Billion Award for crossing one billion audio-on-demand streams in the UK.

With over 65 million units sold worldwide, Wizkid remains the best-selling Afrobeats artist of all time, further solidifying his position as a leading force in global music and on the international stage.