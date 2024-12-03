Wizkid Becomes First African Artist To Perform At British Fashion Awards

Share

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has become the first African artiste to perform at the British Fashion Awards.

Wizkid closed the 2024 British Fashion Awards ceremony on Monday night with a captivating performance of a hit song, ‘Troubled Mind’ from his recent album Morayo.

The event, which was held at London’s most iconic venue, the Royal Albert Hall, was attended by A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Dave Chappelle, Tems and other celebrities.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that ‘Morayo’ broke the record for the biggest streaming debut for an African album on Spotify.

