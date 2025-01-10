Wizkid Becomes First African Artist to Hit 8BN Streams on Spotify

Share

Nigerian music icon Wizkid, has reached a groundbreaking milestone, becoming the first African artist to exceed eight billion streams on Spotify.

This impressive achievement includes both his solo tracks and collaborations, cementing his status as a global music powerhouse.

Leading the charge is Wizkid’s smash hit with Canadian superstar Drake, One Dance, which boasts over 2 billion streams on the platform, making it his most-streamed song.

Additionally, his critically acclaimed fourth studio album, Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition), has garnered close to 1 billion streams, solidifying its place as his most-streamed project.

In comparison, fellow Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy follows closely with 7.2 billion streams, making him the second most-streamed African artist on Spotify.

Notably, Wizkid also holds the title of the most-followed Afrobeats artist on the platform, reflecting his widespread influence and ever-growing fan base.

This milestone not only highlights Wizkid’s exceptional artistry but also underscores the global appeal of Afrobeats.

His achievement continues to elevate African music on the world stage, inspiring a new generation of artists to dream big and break barriers.

Share

Please follow and like us: