Wizkid, Ayra Starr Ranked Among ‘World’s Top Artistes Of 2024

Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Ayra Starr, have been ranked among the world’s top artistes of 2024 by Chart Data, music monitoring platform.

Chart Data released its list of top artistes of 2024 on Tuesday, New Year’s Eve, with Wizkid and Ayra Starr occupying the 11th and 18th positions, respectively. South African singer, Tyla, also made the list at number 12.

In the top 10 are South Korean singer Jimin, and American songbirds Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Beyoncé, and rapper Kendrick Lamar.

British sensation Charli XCX, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and Nicki Minaj complete the top 10.

Meanwhile, Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy have been listed in Active World’s “Top 20 Music Global Icons Shaping The Future.”

Davido appeared at number 3, while Wizkid and Burna Boy took the 6th and 8th spots on the list.

