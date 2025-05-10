Wizkid, Ayra Starr Face Backlash Over New Song Release

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats superstars, Wizkid and Ayra Starr, have faced severe backlash over their latest collaboration, “Gimme Dat,” which some listeners claimed the duo dishonoured the memory of Amadou Diallo, the 23-year-old Guinean immigrant killed by New York City police in 1999.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the backlash began after the release of the official music video for the song, where parts of the chorus feature the repeated use of the name “Diallo” in romantic lyrics.

The lines, “Diallo, Diallo / If I give you my love, oh / Make you no disappoint, oh…” sparked outrage among some listeners, who interpreted the usage as insensitive and disrespectful to a historical tragedy.

Following the visual release, Ayra Starr took to her X page to promote the video by posting a snapshot, inviting her followers to watch it.

However, her post quickly ignited a series of backlash when an X user, @Catchoris, condemned the song in a viral tweet that has now amassed over 2.5 million impressions.

The X user wrote, “Ayra Starr & Wizkid are so ignorant. Wyclef sang Diallo about the US police killing an unarmed African in 2000.

“25 years later, 2 African stars turn that sad tune about police brutality into a stupid song about sex, repeatedly calling the murdered man’s name in the silly chorus.”

While some fans echoed the criticism, accusing the duo of cultural insensitivity and poor judgment, others pushed back with a different interpretation.

@menlotanna argued: “I get your point, but you’re wrong bro. Ayra’s song samples Wyclef Jean’s ft Mary J Blige ‘911’, which is actually a love song. And the ‘Diallo’ in Ayra’s chorus doesn’t reference the song you’re referring to because the notes in these songs are totally different.”

@seanpepisky, expressed his discomfort: “I was honestly shocked when I heard the song. It felt off. That name carries pain, history, and a real story that shouldn’t be twisted like that. I kept hoping Wyclef would step in and say something, maybe remind them what Diallo actually meant.”

