Wizkid, Asake, Tyla To Headline Afro Nation Portugal 2026

Global Afrobeats superstars, Ibrahim Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid and Ahmed Ololade, also known by his stage name Asake, alongside South African sensation Tyla, have been unveiled as headliners for the Afro Nation Portugal 2026 festival.

New Telegraph reports that the three-day music spectacle will run from July 3 to July 5, 2026, at Praia da Rocha in the Algarve, Portugal.

The star-studded lineup also includes Nigerian acts, Olamide, Young Jonny, Darkoo, and American rapper Gunna, who will join as a special guest.

Organisers announced the lineup following the huge success of the 2025 edition, which reinforced Afro Nation Portugal’s reputation as one of the world’s top summer destinations for African music lovers.

With Wizkid, Asake, Tyla, and Gunna leading the stage, the 2026 festival is set to deliver another electrifying celebration of African music on a global platform.