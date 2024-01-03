Wizkid Announces ‘Wande Coal, The Love Of My Life’

The Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has said his colleague Wande Coal is the “love” of his life.

The “Bumper 2 Bumper” singer and the Starboy boss snapped a photo of each other at a recent event and posted it on Instagram with the remark, “Love of my life.”

Frequent collaborators, Wizkid and Wande Coal recently worked together on the song “Ololufe,” which is taken from the former’s extended play, EP, “Soundman 2,” which was made available in December.

The “Essence” crooner acknowledged Wande Coal as one of his main musical influences in a number of interviews.