Wizkid Announces Four Years Break From Music

Famous Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has taken to his social media page to announce he will be taking a 4 years break from music.

Announcing the new development via his official Instagram page on Sunday, the Ojuelegba crooner said he would be taking four or five years off the music scene.

READ ALSO:

Wizkid wrote, “Back in 4 years, make una papa chop him money small or maybe five or I fit still go dey play ball now.

“Or make I start dey play golf, Fifa or wrestling b*tch!”All of una dey craze! Everybody dey mad.

“On some G shit, I hope you mofuckas alright body mind and soul and taking time out to enjoy with your loved ones.”

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Wizkid recently canceled some of his music performances following the death of his mother.