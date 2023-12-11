Wizkid Announces ₦100m Donation For Kids’ Christmas

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has announced plans to distribute N100 million among children for Christmas celebration.

The 33-year-old award-winning Afrobeats star made the announcement while making his intention to share the huge money via his Instagram page.

However, specific details on the distribution have not yet been provided, but he hinted that it starts today in Surulere.

Fans and well-wishers have flooded the comments section of the post, celebrating and praising the singer for his generous gesture.

See some reactions below:

@olanrewajuadig7: “100 million this money too long seh.”

@Tobilobaol43223: “Wizkid just realized nothing Dey this life, To give out millions no hard for him again.”

@choircoord: “We’re your kid Bigwiz… Na why we Dy call you popsy.”

@kent_patrick09: “If you see me for Surulere this night dressed up as a kid, mind your business o.”

@BayoLovesyou: “Buh according to you his fans e no like show off? wetin con happen.”

