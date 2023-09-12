Wizkid And I Invented Afrobeats – Samklef

Nigerian music producer and singer, Samuel Oguachuba, professionally known as Samklef, has claimed that he and Grammy award-winning star, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid invented Afrobeats for the Nigerian music industry.

Samlef disclosed this via his official X page while noting that Nigerian contemporary music had no genre and definite title until he alongside Wizkid named the music industry Afrobeats in 2010.

Narrating the process of how Afrobeats was invented, he said Nigerian music legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti created Afrobeats but Wizkid’s rise to fame as a producer in the last decade.

According to him, he also contributed as a music producer, signalling a new dawn for the contemporary Nigerian music industry and he and Wizkid both deserve the credit for the ‘magic’ and name Afrobeats.

Narrating the story, Samlef accompanied his tweet with a throwback video of himself and Wizkid.

READ ALSO:

He wrote: “Meet the Nigerian two kids that created the afrobeat sound of today. As of 2009, Nigerian music had no title! Until these two created magic! 2010! Even the award categories in Nigeria were Best Hip Hop, Best R and B, Best Alternative Music and Best Reggae!

“There was nothing like Best Afrobeats! It was Wizkidayo who named it Afrobeats! Know this and know peace! Fela created Afrobeat!” It would be recalled that Samklef was one of Wizkid’s producers when he rose to fame in 2010 and the music creative icon contributed to the production of hit songs in Starboy’s debut album ‘Superstar,’ which was released in June 2011. Wizkid also rose to fame in 2009 when he signed a record deal with Banky W’s Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E). After his debut, the Grammy award-winning superstar was widely recognized as one of the biggest music stars in Africa. In 2009 his first single breakthrough hit song was, “Holla at Your Boy” and the lead single from his debut studio album, ‘Superstar’ was released in 2011.