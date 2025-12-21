Wizboyy Excites Nigerians With New Song ‘More Billionaires’

Nigerian musician Wiz Ofuasia, known professionally as Wizboyy, has released a new single titled “More Billionaires,” a record positioned to drive a message of collective progress as the year draws to a close.

The afrofusion track, which incorporates strong highlife elements, enters the market at a time many Nigerians are reviewing the socio-economic pressures of 2025 and outlining new objectives for 2026.

The artist said the song was conceived as a reminder of the value of communal upliftment. Speaking on the release, Wizboyy stated that his creative direction remains rooted in motivation and resilience.

“I’ve always used my music as a tool to motivate and inspire. Being someone who came from humble backgrounds, I like to tell grass-to-grace stories,” he said.

“More Billionaires came from a similar inspiration, but this time with emphasis on winning together. This is something the Igbo culture strongly represents.”

The single features a collaboration with rapper Zoro. According to Wizboyy, production began with the beat, after which he sought Zoro’s input. “I sent the beat to Zoro to have other ideas as well, and of course you know he doesn’t disappoint,” he said. “It took a couple of days to finalize the mixing, and the rest they say is history.”

While buoyant in sound, the record underscores themes of cooperation and shared success—values often highlighted during the December period. Wizboyy said the intention was to counter the increasing culture of individualism.

“In this day and age when it seems everyone is all about themselves, it’s always good to remember that we rise by lifting others,” he noted. Early reactions indicate that the song’s call-and-response line, “What is better than one billionaire? Two billionaires, three billionaires,” is gaining traction on social media platforms, with listeners adopting it as an aspirational anthem ahead of the new year.

With the festive season underway and economic conversations dominating public discourse, “More Billionaires” contributes to the ongoing narrative around shared prosperity, positioning Wizboyy among artistes using music to push messages of unity and forward planning.