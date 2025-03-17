Witnesses Testify Against Timileyin, Killer Of Corp Member

Share

The trial of Timileyin Ajayi, the suspected killer of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Salome Adaidu who was allegedly found dead in his home began on Monday, March 17 at High Court 2 in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

New Telegraph gathered that the prosecuting lawyers brought three out of five witnesses to testify against Timileyin.

The witnesses, who submitted their statements as evidence in court, claimed that the victim’s body was found in Ajayi’s possession.

During Monday’s session, the prosecutors requested to correct the suspect’s name from Timileyin Ajayi to Oluwatimileyin Daniels Ajayi.

The three witnesses explained to the court how the accused was involved in the killing of Salome Adaidu.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Simon Aboki adjourned the case, setting the next trial dates for March 17 to March 20.

Speaking after the session, the prosecuting lawyer, Raymond Umoru, said, “The witnesses gave vital information as to what transpired. So we hope that at the end of the day, justice will be done.”

Also, the defence lawyer, Joseph Tuku-Bisong, also commented, saying, “We have just started today, and we thank God for the success recorded. The prosecution called three witnesses, and we played our part by cross-examining them.”

Recall that, Ajayi was first brought before Justice Simon Aboki of the High Court in January, where he pleaded not guilty to killing Salome

The Nigeria Police had charged Ajayi with culpable homicide, a crime punishable by death under Section 221 of the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria.

The Nasarawa State Government took over the case and appeared in court to start the trial.

