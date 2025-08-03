Witnesses reaffirm Their Exclusive Devotion To God At Regional Conventio

Over 2, 800 attendees converged at the Pure Worship Regional Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses at Daluwon in Ogun State over the weekend, with a resolve to give the creator, Jehovah, undiluted and exclusive worship He truly deserves. Welcoming attendees to the three-day event, the convention chairman, Bro Olusola Shomide, defined pure worship as the act of giving undiluted reverence and devotion to God in spirit and revealed truth in accordance with His words the Bible, as exemplified by Jesus Christ who gave exclusive devotion to God, especially during his trial by Satan, after fasting for 40-days, also until he paid the ultimate price – death on behalf of obedient mankind.

The event also featured bible-based talks, symposia, demonstrations and historical video of lessons derivable from Jesus First Miracle – turning water into wine in Galilee, namely compassion, humility and generosity, devoid of self- glorification and why Chris- tians should imitate the same.

Other parts of the event were two symposia, titled “Messianic Prophecy Fulfilled” which stressed how Jesus Christ was “Acknowl- edged By God, Descended from King David, Anointed as Messiah the Leader, Consumed by Zeal for Jehovah’s House, Declared the Good News to the Meek and Shone a Great Light in Galilee,” handled by six ministers.

The speakers explained that the various prophecies, especially the acknowledgement of Jesus Christ as the Messiah at River Jordan by Jehovah, his anointment with the holy spirit, his zeal for God’s house as displayed in his cleansing of the temple of trading and commitment to declaration of the good news attested to his messiahship.

The Convention also stressed the need to imitate Jesus Christ by viewing everyone as potential servants of God in the course of the preaching work, because such view enabled Jesus to see the good in the likes of Zaccheus, Matthew both of whom were tax collectors, perceived by the society to be dishonest, and the Samaritan woman, all of whom repented of their sins and consequently became believers. The talk, titled “What Does Jesus See in You?” based on John 2:25, urged Christians to avoid self-condemnation, because Jesus pays attention to their good qualities and sees them as – faithful evangelisers, fine shepherds, fine teachers, fine and caring mothers, trying their best in God’s service.

Highpoint of the pro- gramme was the topic “Imi- tate Those who Loved Pure Worship,” a scriptural analysis of the faithful servants of God like John the Baptist, Andrew, Peter, John, James, Philip and Nathaniel.

About 45 new converts were baptised at the three-day event which will climax on Sunday with a key Bible discourse: “Do You Worship What You Know?”