Witnesses offer resource materials on physical, emotional mental well-being

I n view of the global impact of disease, civil unrest and environmental concerns on the search for physical, emotional and mental wellbeing, Jehovah’s Witnesses have unveiled resources materials to assist people to cope with such challenges. According to a statement from the organisation, to mark the World Health Day on April 7, JW.ORG, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, has easy-to-access Bible-based content that gives practical suggestions for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The statement signed by the Regional Spokesman (Lagos) for Jehovah’s Witnesses, Jahswill Stephen, a spokesperson of the organisation, 22 million videos, audio recordings and publications on various subjects, including health, are downloaded daily from jw.org. “Additionally, each day more than 2,100,000 visitors use jw.org to find timely information on a wide range of topics such as: Improving Your Health, Health and the Environment, Dealing with Your Emotions and Maintaining Good Mental Health. He added that the website even addresses global health issues with articles such as: The Growing Affliction of Loneliness – What the Bible Says, Protect Yourself from Disease, A Worldwide Mental Health Crisis, Obesity–What Is the Solution?” “JW.ORG is a great resource for any healthconscious person,” says Jahswill Stephen.

“Most importantly, it promotes a real hope for the future when everyone will have perfect health. Who doesn’t want that?” Contrary to the view that the Bible doesn’t address modern concerns such as our health,” says Stephen, many will be surprised just how current the Scriptures are on matters of healthy living.” He said such free and practical health-related content could be accessed on jw.org and, in the search field, enter any of the topics or article titles mentioned in this story