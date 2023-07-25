Witnesses’ Absence Forces Ogun Tribunal To Adjourn

Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Tuesday adjourned its sitting after two expert witnesses failed to show up following the breakdown of their car on their way to Abeokuta, the state capital.

The unnamed witnesses were expected to give evidence in support of the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, against Governor Dapo Abiodun.

PDP and Adebutu in the petition marked, EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023 are challenging the victory of Abiodun based on alleged non-compliance to the Electoral Act and corrupt practices during the election.

The petitioners insisted that Abiodun did not win a majority of the lawful votes cast at the polls.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, counsel to Adebutu, Chris Uche (SAN) called just one witness making it a total of 89 witnesses who have given evidence before the Tribunal so far.

Uche thereafter told the Tribunal that two expert witnesses lined up to give evidence were stuck on their way to Abeokuta after their car broke down.

He pleaded that the Tribunal should adjourn till Wednesday when the witnesses would be available to give evidence.

Uche said the petitioners had filed an application on the experts’ report and the documents have been served on all the respondents’ lawyers.

Responding, lawyers to respondents, Dr Remi Olatubora (SAN) representing INEC, Prof Taiwo Osipitan (SAN) who appeared for Abiodun and Kunle Kalejaiye (SAN), who represented the All Progressives Congress, didn’t oppose the application for an adjournment.

But Kalejaiye jokingly told Uche that “we are behind the breakdown of the car.”

Justice Hamidu Kunaza-led panel granted the prayer and adjourned the proceeding until Wednesday for the continuation of the hearing.

The lone witness who gave evidence on Tuesday, Ayinde Ridwan Olamilekan, alleged disruption of the March 18 election by political thugs.

Olamilekan said his statement on oath tendered in evidence was the summary of what he witnessed during the election.

“I’m a voter not a member or supporter of PDP. I came voluntarily to give evidence,” he said.