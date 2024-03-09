WITNESS TO COURT My Neighbour Lured 13-Year-Old Minor With N100 for Sex

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, has been hinted, as to how a 13-year-old girl (name withheld) was enticed with a sum of N100 by a man, Alao Ramon, who is being alleged to have demanded and had sexual intercourse with the minor. The hint came from Victor Gabriel, the 4th prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of the defendant, who insisted before the judge that he saw Ramon promise to give the survivor the said sum in exchange for sex.

It would be recalled that the defendant is standing trial over offences bordering on sexual defilement of two minors, a 13-year-old girl and her cousin, a 15-year-old girl (names withheld). In his testimony before the court, Gabriel hinted to the judge that on the night of January 31, 2022, he heard some footsteps and voices from his backyard which he had recognided and listened to. The 4th prosecution witness further confirmed that he had opened his cur- tain later and saw the Defendant ask for, and have sex with, the survivor.

According to Gabriel, “I was watching TV in my room when I heard their voices in my backyard. I opened the curtain and saw the 13-year-old girl ask Baba Farida why he did not give her the N100 that he promised her. “Baba Farida told her that he would give her the money after she does what she usually does for him. He then opened his trousers and had sex with her.” The witness equally informed the court that he waited for 15 minutes to know if the survivor would shout or make any sound, but when he heard nothing, he had to step out of his two-bedroom flat. He said that upon stepping out of his flat, he confronted the survivor.

In his words: “When I went out to the backyard, I only saw the 13-year-old girl, but did not see Baba Farida. I told her that I saw what Baba Farida did with her. She nodded and left.” Gabriel further hinted to the court that he waited until the next morning before he called the elder brother of the 13-year-old, Ahmed Adekeye, over the phone to report what he had witnessed. The 4th prosecution witness revealed that he had also gone to report the alleged act to the survivor’s stepmother, but on not finding her at her residence, relayed the information to a friend of the stepmother. The case has been adjourned until May 9, 2024, for the continuation of the trial.