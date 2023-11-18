Witness To Court: My Aunt’s Husband Asked Me Out

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court presided over by Justice Abiola Soladoye, was shocked recently when a 20-year-old star witness (name withheld) refuted claims of being raped by her boy- friend, Victory Tasie. Tasie is standing trial before the court for allegedly defiling her girlfriend as made against him by the Lagos State Government (LASG). But the defendant, who was accused of defiling the witness by having unlawful sexual intercourse with her when she was 16 years old, pleaded not guilty to a count charge of defilement.

While being led in evidence by counsel for the LASG, Olufunke Adegoke, the 20-year-old star witness hinted to the court that Tasie, whom she had a newborn baby with, was her boyfriend. The witness further told the judge that she was 19 years old when she got pregnant and not 16 as alleged by the prosecution. According to her, “Yes, I know the defendant. He is my boyfriend. I am here in this court to say that he did not rape me, and he is my boyfriend.

“I was not 16 years old when I got pregnant, I was 19.” The witness who also notified the court that her aunt reported the case at the police station when she (aunt) found that she was pregnant, added that the defendant did not deny the pregnancy at the station. In revealing that her aunt’s husband asked her out, the 20-year- old star witness said, “The human rights police said we should do family planning and that I should start living with Tasie, but my aunt’s husband said no.

“My aunt’s husband told me he was asking me out, and I refused, but I went to get pregnant for a wretched boy. “I did not make any statement at the police station that I was raped.” During cross-examination by counsel for the defence, Rukayat Owolabi, the witness affirmed that there was no forceful intercourse between her and the defendant and that she was 19 years old in 2022. Justice Soladoye adjourned until December 13, 2023, for the continuation of the trial.