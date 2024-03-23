Witness To Court: I Dropped Ransom For Kidnappers, Fainted

Mohammed Buhari, a witness in the ongoing trial of three men, Lima Auwal, Abdullah Usman and Seidu Abbas, has confirmed before Justice Adenike Coker of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja how he was called by the three men alleged to have kidnapped a three year-old boy to drop ransom for them at Ojuelegba, Lagos. It would be recalled that the Lagos State Government (LASG) had instituted a two-count charge of conspiracy to kidnap and kidnapping against the trio.

They were specifically alleged to have kidnapped the boy on November 4, 2022, about 7:30 p.m. on Ajayi Street, Idi-Araba, Mushin, Lagos. While being led in evidence by the counsel for the LASG, Mrs Titi Adeyegbe, Buhari hinted to the judge that he followed the instructions as given by the suspected kidnappers to drop the ransom inside a tyre placed by the roadside towards Ojuelegba.

The witness who informed the court that he drove his boss, the father of the kidnapped boy, Mr Aliyu Abubakar home after work, insisted that he did not meet the wife and the brother of his boss, Ibrahim, at home as he was informed that they had gone looking for the missing boy.

According to Buhari, “I joined Ibrahim searching for the boy, and we had to sleep on the street until the following morning in the process of searching for him. “Ibrahim and I went to the second street searching, and we were on the street overnight, but the boy was nowhere to be found. “My boss went to report to the police and the following day, I got a text message that I showed my boss. “The message was that, ‘your son is with us, we need $3,000 and N200,000.00’.

“I later got a call and the voice said, ‘oga na we carry your son’. I asked if I could speak to the boy, and they obliged.” Buhari further notified Justice Coker that the alleged kidnappers called him on a Sunday and told him they would tell him where to get the boy if he was ready to pay the ransom, adding that he had hinted to the alleged kidnappers in Hausa Language that he had only been able to raise a sum of N200,000.00, but they insisted he should make it N700,000.

In his words: “I later told the man on the phone that I had raised N400,000.00, and he said he would tell me where to get the boy and that I should follow their instructions. “When I got the money, I put it inside a black nylon and I got their call around 7:00 p.m. again alleging that I was with police officers and that they would not call any more.

“It was around 10:00 p.m. that they called again and asked if I was ready to bring the money. So, I went to Iyana Bus Stop on their instruction. “I was asked to go to the front of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), moved towards Ojuelegba road, and then they asked me to put the money inside a tyre by the roadside.

“He then asked me to go left and get the boy.” The witness, however, confirmed before the judge that he could not find the boy and in the process, he fainted. Buhari, in stating that he was unable to recollect what had happened to him, as he only woke up in front of his house and saw the gathering of people, posited that he was later summoned to the police station.

The witness told Justice Coker that the second defendant (Usman) had previously asked him to show him the phone number they used in calling him, but he refused. Under cross-examination by the counsel for the defence, Ms Rukayat Owolabi, the witness insisted that the phone number used in calling him began with 08024 and that he could not remember the rest of the numbers even as he denied being arrested alongside the defendants.

According to him, “I have been working with the victim’s father for five years. He has many titles. “My boss is a popular person and a well-respected man in the community. “I only knew the money was N400,000, but I did not check. I used to see the third defendant at my boss’s house, but I have never heard that he was involved in any criminal act.” The prosecution also informed the court that the nominal complainant petitioned the police over his incessant attack on the community. Justice Coker adjourned until May 8 for the continuation of the trial. The trial judge also directed that all parties should maintain peace in that community.