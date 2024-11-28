Witness Reveals Ex-Power Minister, Mamman Spent N20m On Lodging

Share

The Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice James Omotosho, resumed the trial of former Power Minister, Saleh Mamman on Thursday, November 27, 2024.

Prosecution Witness 3, Colonel Adebisi Adesanya (retd.), testified that Mamman spent N20 million on a year-long lodging at Sami Court Resort Limited.

He said, the former Minister diverted funds allocated for the Mambilla Hydro Power Project for such an adventure.

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph reports that Mamman is facing 12 counts of money laundering totalling N33.8 billion, prosecuted by the EFCC.

Invoices presented during cross-examination detailed payments made between August 2021 and August 2022.

The payments were made by various entities on Mamman’s behalf, covering a one-bedroom rental.

Justice Omotosho adjourned the case to January 13, 2025, for the continuation of the trial.

Share

Please follow and like us: