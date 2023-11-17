Witness Reports Shooting In Hospital As Israel Says Special Forces Search Site

A witness has told the BBC that “ s o l d i e r s are everywhere, shooting in all directions” at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. This is as Israel said Special Forces are carrying out “precise and targeted operational activity” within the complex.

Soldiers are “searching each floor, all while hundreds of patients and medical staff remain in the complex”, the IDF added. Israel entered the hospital on Wednesday morning – it says Hamas has a major base in and underneath the hospital.

Earlier, the IDF said it attacked the Gaza house of Ismail Haniyeh, widely considered as the overall Hamas leader, who lives in Qatar Elsewhere, Palestinian media say around 50 people were killed by an air strike in the central Gaza Strip And Israel has dropped leaflets in the south of Gaza, warning people in four towns to find safety.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has said he is “mildly hopeful” about the chances of freeing more than 200 people being held hostage in Gaza.