Witness Narrates How UNICAL Professor Demands ‘Sex’ For Admission

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) star witness has narrated how she was pressured by the suspended dean of the faculty of law at the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Prof. Cyril Ndifon to trade her virginity for admission.

The star witness simply identified as TKJ (not real name) on Tuesday testified before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that Osuobeni Akponimisingha, the commission’s attorney, led TKJ’s evidence, the second prosecution witness (PW2) for the ICPC.

She described how, while enrolled in her Diploma 1 Programme, she got in touch with Ndifon through some senior students who were expressing their condolences to the instructor at the passing of his mother.

The PW2 said that Ndifon contacted her after she got back to school to ask if she was back, to which she replied in the affirmative.

The witness also testified in court that, after establishing that she was on her menstrual cycle, the don invited her to visit him on a public holiday and pleaded with her to give him “a blow job.”

She said: “On a public holiday, he asked me to come to his office.

“He pulled his trousers. I told him to stop and that I was on my period (menstruation). He asked ‘Won’t I give him my virginity again’?

“I said I was on my period. He put his hand inside my pad. He asked when my period would finish and asked me to sit down.

“He brought out his manhood and asked that I give him a blow job. I told him I can’t. He said I shouldn’t embarrass him.

“He put his manhood back inside his trousers and told me to leave his office.

“When I was about to leave, I begged him that I was sorry.

“That day, I was not on my period; I just had to wear the pad because of the advances he had been making at me.

READ ALSO:

“I went back to WhatsApp to apologise and told him I was sorry. He was my only hope for the admission, something I had looked for for years.”

The witness claimed that the suspended dean started pressing her for pictures of herself in her pants following the incident.

She claimed that the suspended dean asked for more pictures of her in her pants despite the university demonstrations against sexual harassment.

In addition, TKJ informed the court that he pulled up in front of her dorm in a car with tinted windows, all during the University panel investigation.

The witness claimed that after she got into the car with him and they started talking, Ndifon reached inside her trousers.

After she stopped him from doing that, the PW2 claimed, he pulled out his manhood and pushed it into her mouth.

She claimed that after asking for the account information, Ndifon later placed N3000 into her account so she could pamper herself.

Following the witness’s testimony, the prosecution’s attorney attempted to present the N3000 bank receipt that had been provided to her as evidence. Ndifon’s attorney, Joe Agi, SAN, withdrew his objection, and the document was eventually admitted as an exhibit.

Judge Omotosho postponed the case to February 7 in order to continue it.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Ndifon and Sunny Anyanwu were re-arraigned on January 25 as the first and second defendants on an amended four-count charge that included allegations of sexual harassment and an attempt to stifle the administration of justice.

One of the defence attorneys, Anyanwu, was added to the amended charge on January 22 by the ICPC due to an accusation that he threatened a prosecution witness by calling her on her cell phone while the case against Ndifon was still pending.