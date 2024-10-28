Witness Claims He Was Instructed Not To Keep Records Of Cash Collected For Emefiele

Share

A dispatch rider, Monday Osazuwa, the first prosecution witness in the trial of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Monday testified that he was instructed not to keep records of money he collected on Emefiele’s behalf.

During cross-examination at the Ikeja Special Offences Court, Osazuwa explained to Justice Rahman Oshodi that Emefiele had directed him to avoid documentation of the cash transactions, which were reportedly in multi-million-dollar amounts.

Emefiele, currently facing charges including abuse of office and money laundering amounting to $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion, allegedly had Osazuwa collect cash in varying amounts from different sources and deliver it directly to Emefiele’s residence or to a second defendant, Henry Omoile when Emefiele was absent.

Osazuwa’s testimony also highlighted his previous role at a new generation bank, which he left to join the CBN, where he became a senior supervisor.

While he noted that keeping transaction records was standard, he stated that he had not done so in this case due to Emefiele’s specific instructions.

The case against Emefiele and Omoile, which includes 23 counts of abuse of office, gratification acceptance, and fraud, is ongoing, with the defendants pleading not guilty and Emefiele granted bail of N50 million.

Further witnesses are expected to testify, as Osazuwa’s statements continue to face scrutiny under cross-examination.

Justice Oshodi has adjourned until October 30, 2024 for continuation of trial.

