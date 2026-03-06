Without Teachers, Equipment, T-VET Is Failing

Years back, the lady who taught me curriculum planning and implementation said that no society can be better than its system of education. This frank submission which the lecturer continued to mention in all our academic contacts underscores the importance of education in any given society. Education is like the heartbeat of a society – it pumps life into the economy, fosters innovation, and shapes the future.

An efficient system of education is crucial for any given society for many reasons. A functional education system produces graduates who constitute a skilled workforce. It is this skilled work force that drives economic development and competitiveness. This has become an established template for economic development and economic recovery.

The journey of economic recovery of India and China as well as other Asian countries buttress the latter. Education promotes social mobility by bridging social gaps, promoting equality and opportunities for all. This is correct even with Nigeria in both the colonial and postcolonial eras. The British colonial masters solved their personnel needs in Nigeria by raising, through the education system, people proficient in reading, writing and arithmetic – the three Rs.

In recent times, many young people after acquiring a good education get influential jobs which enhance their social and economic status. Educated individuals are known to make informed decisions, participate in democracy, and shape their communities through well-articulated policies and promotion of good thoughts. Our society is replete with utility gadgets which make life more meaningful and aid enthralling exploits.

Some of these gadgets like cars, mobile phones, computers and so on which have facilitated speedy movement, real time communications between people in different parts of the world and more are products of educational research, innovation. They are not just problem-solving gadgets; they lead to societal advancements and a better standard of living.

Education helps preserve cultural heritage and promotes cross-cultural understand ing. In short, education is a game-changer for individuals, communities, and nations. At this point, it is disheartening to note that notwithstanding the importance of education, the Nigerian education sector has been neglected for far too long by various administrations in Nigeria. This has led to the collapse of the Nigerian education sector. Currently, the education sector in Nigeria is facing several critical challenges, chief among which is inadequate funding.

The government allocates less than 10% of the national budget to education, falling short of the UNESCO-recommended 15-20%. This is not good for the education sector which is truly the live-wire of the society. Many schools lack basic facilities like classrooms, libraries, and clean water, with some students learning under trees or in overcrowded buildings. Low salaries, delayed payments, and lack of professional development opportunities discourage skilled individuals from joining the teaching profession.

This has culminated in the brain drain and shortage of teachers. Over 10 million children are not receiving formal education due to poverty, child labour, early marriage, and insecurity. The education system uses out-dated curricula that do not align with modern job market demands, making the graduates unemployed. Funds allocated to education are often mismanaged, leading to incomplete projects and lack of educational materials.

Regular training and professional development opportunities should be put in place for teachers to enhance their skills and knowledge

The current security challenges in the country have severely affected the education system. Attacks on schools and abductions of students have disrupted education in some regions. These challenges hinder Nigeria’s progress and development. It is noteworthy that the President Tinubuled Federal Government has taken steps to revive the nation’s education sector.

The establishment of the National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) through which financially-challenged persons can access loans for their education is commendable.

However, the management of the fund is still fraught with technical and administrative bottlenecks which tend to inhibit the realisation of the objectives of the programme. The upgrading of technical colleges via the Technical and Vocational Education Training (T-VET) programme is a welcome development; but the failure to employ teachers and provide machines and technical equipment in the technical colleges has reduced the schools to glorified playgrounds.

Without machines and equipment, the T-VET programme is as good as stillborn. To revitalise and make the Nigerian education sector functional, the Federal Government should make investments in building new schools, renovating existing ones, and providing modern learning facilities, especially in rural areas.

Regular training and professional development opportunities should be put in place for teachers to enhance their skills and knowledge. The federal ministry of education should review the curriculum to make it more relevant, practical, and aligned with industry and socioeconomic needs of the Nigerian society. Digital learning tools and resources should be incorporated into the education system to prepare students for the 21st-century workforce.

The Federal Government should implement programs to encourage enrolment and retention, such as conditional cash transfers, school feeding programs, and awareness campaigns. Collaboration with private companies in the form of public-private-partnership (PPP) should be encouraged to provide vocational training, internships, and job opportunities for students.

Finally, the Federal Government and indeed government at all tiers should shun haphazard implementation of its educational policies and programmes. This menace which killed many previous packages is already threatening the new T-VET programme which for a full session now has operated without funds, machines and other necessary equipment.