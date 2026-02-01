‘Without Me, You Can Do Nothing’

TEXT: John 15:4-5; Psalm 127:1; Romans 8:31; Matthew 4:19; Genesis 12:2; Genesis 17:2-4. John 15:4. “Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, except it abide in the vine; no more can ye, except ye abide in me”.

John 15:5. “I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing”.

Psalm 127:1. “Except the LORD build the house, they labour in vain that build it: except the LORD keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain”.

Romans 8:31. “What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?” Matthew 4:19. “And he saith unto them, Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men”.

Genesis 12:2. “And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing”.

Genesis 17:2. “And I will make my covenant between me and thee, and will multiply thee exceedingly”. Man will continue to move from pillar to post without achieving something worthwhile in life, relying only on human capacity until he goes back to his Creator and Maker, who can make him in life.

Walking the journey of life alone, leaving God behind you as children of God will not fetch you anything but failure, setbacks, disappointment, and confusion.

The more you move away from God in the agenda of your life, the higher the level of your confusion and fruitlessness.

Anything you do in life without the backing of God cannot yield maximum desired results. Looking critically at the scriptures above, you will discover that it is only God who makes people, and He is the Only One that will make you.

Except you abide in God, you can do nothing. Except the Lord build the house, they labour in vain that build it. Any effort you make without the backing of God will amount to nothing.

Seek God to help you. Jesus Christ said, follow me and I will make you Fishers of men. You need to walk with Jesus and follow Him before He can make you.

The surest way to greatness in life is through God. Without God, nothing is sure for you. God owns and holds the Master Key.

He has the key that can lock and unlock all doors. God told Abraham that He would bless him. He also told him that He would make him great in life.

He said that He would multiply him. God said that He would bless those who bless Abraham and would curse those who curse him.

Submit your entirety to God, and He will make you. Remain blessed.

Prayer points:

1. Father, don’t let me labour in vain in Jesus Name.

2. Oh Lord, bless my efforts in Jesus Name.

3. Help me to succeed in life in Jesus Name.

4. Father, I shall know you more in Jesus Name.