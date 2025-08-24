Without LG Autonomy, Insecurity Won’t End, Says Tondu

Surveyor John Tondu is a former Commissioner for Lands and Survey in Benue State under the administration of Governor Gabriel Suswam and is currently into private practice in Abuja. In this interview with PHILIP NYAM, he speaks on a number of issues, including the disturbing insecurity in the country

In the last decade, Nigeria has been battling insecurity in different parts of the country and unfortunately, your state, Benue, has been the epicentre in the North Central. As someone who has been in government and at the same time in the private sector, how concerned are you about this scenario?

I think this is not the first time I have talked, I will talk, or I’m going to talk about insecurity. The reality of it is, as you rightly said, I have been in government, I have been a civil servant, I have been in active politics, and I am a businessman. So, basically, there is no sector that I don’t have first-hand experience with, so I can share my thoughts on the issues of security. Most of the time, the governors will blame the federal government, and their reasons for blaming the federal government will be that the federal government is in control of security agencies. A lot of them will clamour and advocate for independent policing at the state level, but the truth is, if the governors decide that there should be no insecurity in this country, there will be no insecurity.

The governors are actually responsible for the insecurity that is happening in the country, and the reason is very simple: the third tier of government, which is the local government, is not working. The President, in his own wisdom, through the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, went to fight for autonomy for the local government system. But there is only one thing that keeps the 36 governors of this country together, and that thing is to ensure that the third tier of government doesn’t work. When it comes to that, all the 36 governors speak in one voice because they feel their interest is threatened if the third tier of government is allowed to function, which is the closest to the people.

So, if today, the 36 governors come together for the interests of the citizens of the country whom they were elected to serve, insecurity will end. But as long as the third tier of government is not properly functioning, no matter what efforts the security agencies put in, they will not be able to address it. The governors have refused to allow the third tier of government to function. That is the main reason for the insecurity that we are having in this country today.

You talked about governors being responsible for this. What would be your response to the clamour of state police by governors?

No, the reason for the clamour for state police by the governors is just to use it to haunt their political enemies. If you look at the posture of governors and you empower them to have state police, it means democracy will not exist in Nigeria as a country. So, Nigeria as a country is not ripe for state police because the people we elected as our leaders do not have the temperament to allow police to function independently. It will just become a tool to haunt political enemies. It’s not going to be for the purpose of protecting the citizens of the state.

You happen to be from Benue and there have been accusations against the neighbouring state of Nasarawa for aiding and abetting the insecurity being experienced in Benue, especially the recent attacks in Yelwata and other parts of the state. As a stakeholder, would you say this insecurity is from within or from outside the state?

Nigeria is not a banana republic. As a country, it is governed by rules. The Constitution is our paramount guiding rule. The country allows free movement as it is guaranteed in the constitution. The government of Nasarawa State shared in the blame, but that is not the real situation. Like I said earlier, if the thought of government being functional, be it in Nasarawa, Benue, Borno, Kano, Katsina, now the ones attacking other parts of the state that are not Benue, that other states in the country, where are they camping them? So, it becomes where they blame most of the time.

You see, the people blame the government of Nasarawa State because when this attack happened, the government of Nasarawa State did not show empathy. The lack of not showing empathy is the reason why they are being blamed. But it is not that the Nasarawa State government is directly responsible for what is happening in Benue, because the perpetrators are criminal elements. They come from different parts of the country to execute but if there is intelligence gathering and the intelligence is provided to the Nasarawa state government to know where these people have come from into their state and they fail to act on it, they will share in the blame because they have that intelligence at their disposal and refuse to act or maybe share that similar intelligence with its neighbouring state, which is Benue, on how they can come together and overcome it collectively. But leaving a buffer zone for the bandits to attack and run back is not good. So, that is where Nasarawa state is being blamed, but it’s not purely a Nasarawa State issue.

One of the concerns raised by the attacks in places like Benue has been the fear that the plan is for land grabbing. So, what is your take on this particular issue?

As someone from Benue State and as someone who also understands Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba very well because our people are spread across the states, one of the reasons the people accuse the government of Nasarawa State, especially if you go to a Awe local government and part of Keana LG, you will realise that people who have been there carrying out their farming activities for over 100, 200 years and because the Land Use Act had empowered the governors to administer on their behalf with terms and conditions on how you can administer on behalf of the people, most of the governors abuse these processes and use their executive powers to do otherwise.

Lands, in a way, have been taken over forcefully from the people and allocated in the name of agriculture or whatever name they will call it, without the real people who are custodians, who have been carrying out their farming activities. Without compensation and without being involved in the discussions, the government used its executive fiat to take over this land. So, due to the insecurity, many people abandoned their initial place of abode to find a place where they can temporarily take care of themselves, depending on when normalcy will return for them to go back. But these lands are now being used for different purposes.

So, it is natural for people to feel that they have been tactically displaced using the banditry machinery to acquire their lands and take them away from where they originally belong. So, these are the areas that you can see people blaming the Nasarawa State government for having a hand in the insecurity issue that is taking place in Benue.

So, what is the way out of these barbaric activities?

The way out is simple. The third tier of government must be allowed to function. If the third tier of government functions as it is guaranteed in the constitution, insecurity will be taken care of. The Federal Government has allowed the state governments to function, but what is stopping the state governments from allowing the local governments to function?

So, the way out is for the third tier of government to be allowed to function. So, as citizens of this country, we must lend our voice loud and clear on why the third tier of government should be allowed to function.

In essence, you are equally saying that the only way out of the current insecurity, generally in the country, not mainly in Benue or Nasarawa, is to allow the third tier of government?

Yes, if the third tier of government is allowed to function, insecurity in Nigeria will be reduced to 10% at the barest minimum, and with the efforts of the federal, state government, and the local governments, it will eventually be reduced to zero. But without allowing the third tier of government to function, no matter what the Federal Government puts into addressing the insecurity in the country, it will never finish. It will only escalate because the third tier of government is not functioning. because we have 774 local governments and 36 states.

But since the president obtained a Supreme Court ruling, why is enforcement becoming an issue?

We are in a democratic society, so there is little that the president can do. The president has gone to court. The court has given judgment; it is left for us, the citizens of this country, to amplify the efforts of the president in addressing and solving the needs of the third tier of government. By the time the governors begin to realise that the people are becoming aware and that if they don’t allow the third tier of government to function, the people will revolt against them, they will begin to allow the third tier of government to function. So, the president has done his part. It is the citizens of Nigeria who will take over from what the president has done.

The condition of the people in IDPs camps in Benue seems to be deplorable. So, what would you advocate as a prominent voice from the state?

The issue in the IDPs camps is something that has been on for many years. Under the circumstances, it attracted the presence of the president. My advice to the stakeholders involved is that the president, in his wisdom, had advocated that a committee be put in place, that they should meet with him and discuss the way forward in resolving and putting a permanent solution to the challenges that are confronting our state and our people.

So, my advice is that the stakeholders who are involved in liaising with the president should come together and see him, itemising the challenges that we are facing, arising from the president’s visit. The pressure now should be focused on how the stakeholders set up that committee and go and see the president. If they have not gone to see the president, there’s little or nothing the president can do. So, the stakeholders involved should put themselves together and set up that committee that the president requested to have an audience with him, so that we can make progress.

There is a general hardship being experienced by the people across the country. What is your take on this?

There’s nothing that we will discuss, be it infrastructure, that insecurity will not hamper, because there are areas where projects have been awarded, but contractors cannot even access those places because of insecurity. But the president didn’t mince his words when he was inaugurated on May 29, 2023. From day one, he was bold. I’m never his fan, but I love his boldness and that made me begin to look deep into his administration and begin to ask fundamental questions as to the genuineness of his intentions towards Nigerians. And I had come to a realisation that the challenge we have in this country today, even if we bring any other president, he will still, unless the governors change their ways of running the states.

The president removed the fuel subsidy from the very day that he came into power. There are 36 states, and the allocation to each of the states because of the removal of the fuel subsidy has tripled, if not four or five times higher than what used to come to those states. But what is the impact of that on the states? Have the governors applied the subsidy where it should go? If the application is well applied, nobody will blame the federal government for hunger.

In most of the states, you will not even see deliberate efforts to put up infrastructure. It is only in a few cases that you can see some governors trying to put those infrastructures in place. It goes to tell you, even with as much effort as the federal government will put in place, if the state governments do not collaborate or share that vision, nothing will work. So, we must put pressure on the 36 governors in order to address our challenges as citizens of this country.

You served under a PDP government and you also contested elections under the platform of the party. Now, that party seems to be in a serious crisis. Some of the key figures, like the former vice president and the two-time presidential candidate on the platform of that party, Atiku Abubakar, have left the party. A former Senate president who served for eight years has also left the party. What do you make of the crisis? Is there any way out?

First of all, you said I am a politician. I love to describe myself as a technocrat in politics. At the point I was appointed a commissioner, I was not a card-carrying member of any political party. I was appointed because the person who appointed me felt that I could share in his vision and I was appointed as a commissioner.

But that appointment gave rise to my ambition to govern the state because I saw the gaps and I wanted an opportunity where I could bridge the gaps. And I did it on the PDP as a platform. Also, if you follow my antecedents, you will see that in the build-up to the 2023 election, I had gone publicly at the and rallies of APC to declare support for APC and gave reasons why PDP should not be voted.

What is happening today did not start today. People who are crying today were the ones perpetrating those injustices. They will not allow people to decide who should be their candidates. They used their influence in different ways. Today, they are only reaping what they sowed.

There is an ongoing coalition under the platform of the ADC that is angling to resist the current government. From your experience, would you say this coalition has what it takes to dislodge the administration of President Tinubu?

I am not a career politician. I’m a technocrat in politics. When that time comes and the people who have put themselves in coalition will be able to say the programme that they have for Nigeria. And it is only at that point that we can guide the people on how they can go about deciding their next leadership. But the coalition we are talking about today, what programme do they have? If you have, share the programme that they have with me so that I also understand their programme. Because I don’t know their programme. For me now, I am a member of the BPP, Business Political Party. That is the party I belong to.

There is a debate, especially as we build up to 2027, that convicts should be allowed to vote. What are your thoughts concerning this debate that convicts in prison should also be allowed to vote because they are citizens?

I am also of the opinion that the fact that somebody has committed a crime, has been tried and has been convicted, he must have learnt some lessons. And if he is allowed to vote, he will also begin to think of leadership that can add value and make things different. So, I agree that convicts should be allowed to vote if the law permits it.