Without Credible Voters Register, Election Rigging Unstoppable

Two prominent politicians, former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar recently raised concerns about politics and the electoral process in Nigeria.

Nigerian politicians are ineluctably wired to bad politics and dirty electoral process otherwise there is no reason for them to be hopeful of winning any significant elections unless the incumbent president of Nigeria is uninterested.

Rigging elections have become a cultural thing since 1951 when British colonial officials rigged Northern and Western Regions elections to entrench preferred candidates as rulers of Northern Region and in the case of Western Region, tweaked and twisted the parliamentary democratic rules to dislocate Nnamdi Azikiwe’s National Council of Nigerian Citizens’ political control of Western Region to enable Obafemi Awolowo to form the government.

By 1959, the electoral rigging culture had become brazenly entrenched that Governor James Robertson was openly threatening British colonial civil servant Harold Smith to accept playing a part in rigging the 1959 general elections to install Northern People’s Congress as the ruling party and post-colonial government in Nigeria or be punished.

Since 1951, every election in Nigeria has been rigged until Prof. Humphrey Nwosu designed the Modified Open Ballot System for the actual elections and that system gave Nigerians the June 12, 1993 presidential election that some kleptocrats have turned to totem to sustain their political business. Election rigging is a crime on paper but not enforceable. You rejoice as a beneficiary but cry as a victim.

Awolowo rejoiced in 1951, but by 1964 the table turned in favour of Akintola to be rigged in as premier and hell was let loose. Since 2003-2007, elections and politics have been turned to roguish business conducted with all vile means: violence, frauds, lies and chicanery. And the system absorbed all these and even legitimised it but President Umaru Yar’Adua acknowledged that the election that brought him to power was flawed.

He set out to reform it and his deputy, Goodluck Jonathan completed the reforms and gave Nigerians clean elections in 2011 general elections which he contested and won but General Muhammadu Buhari has since returned Nigeria to the rigging culture. Since 1979/1983, the principles and rules of politics have been established that rigging is an accepted means which benefits either party depending on either party’s strengths in the electoral environment.

If the electoral system is clean and free, opposition politicians will play politics with confidence knowing that the president or any other person in position of power can be voted out during electoral cycle

You rig elections only where you have overwhelming strength. For 13 years (2003-2015) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held the reins of public power and authority and enforced these rules.

Recently Atiku Abubakar bemoaned the current voters review as corrupt but he should know that Nigeria’s electoral troubles lie in the vicious data the system churns out as the Voters’ Register. INEC’s Voters’ Register is an evil system which contains a bogus number of fake and non-existent voters.

INEC posted 93,469,008 in 2023 elections as registered voters but in reality less than one third of that number is the actual voting population. It is this fake data that every rigging artifice is domiciled as it is readymade raw material politicians draw from to cook up the figures they post as winning numbers.

Without out curing this fake data by weeding out the ghost voters, Nigeria’s electoral system will continue to be ‘opera nwonyosi’ apologies to Wole Soyinka for corrupting his drama title (Opera Wonyosi) that resembles Igbo word ‘Nwonyosi’ meaning “thief, rogue.”

Nigerian politics and elections will continue to be a game for losers until that Voter Register is discarded and a modified Open Ballot is adopted. Or even better, let’s establish the National Civic Registration Commission that will be responsible for organising National Identity Infrastructure from which every Nigerian can use his National Identity card to register to vote within two months before the election.

This way, everybody will know the voting strength of his locality and the National Civic Registration officer in charge of the identity and electoral system will be directly held responsible for any infraction of the rules guiding elections and national identity infrastructure.

With this democratic decentralisation of the national identity and electoral infrastructure, politicians will not have any fake data to contrive electoral heists as it is currently the case. Former President Goodluck Jonathan was concerned with opposition politicians’ defections to the ruling party but has not asked why such attraction of defections to the ruling party persists?

It persists because one man holds the instruments of rigging in Nigeria as observed by former President Buhari in 2016. Buhari had declared that he held instruments of rigging (INEC whose officials he appointed, the police, DSS, the armed forces he commanded). Opposition politicians flock to the ruling party because one man, the president, holds the instruments of rigging as noted by President Buhari.

Moreover, every politician holding elective or appointive position has something to hide because somewhere, somehow such a politician has benefitted from political patronage by way of contract paid for but not executed or some humongous public fund cornered for illegitimate use which the president or his henchmen will signal the attack dogs in the police, DSS or EFCC, ICPC to go after and by the time such a politician was rubbish and harassed, he will be wiser to avoid the troubles and join the ruling party for refuge.

If the electoral system is clean and free, opposition politicians will play politics with confidence knowing that the president or any other person in position of power can be voted out during the electoral cycle.

Let opposition politicians demand for a free and clean electoral process centred on divesting the president of the power to appoint and constitute INEC and also insist that the current INEC voters Register be disbanded and that decentralised National Civic Registration Board be instituted in the over 800,000 electoral wards in Nigeria to conduct civic registrations and elections in Nigeria.