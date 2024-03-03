Withhold Assent To New Anti-LGBTIQ+ Rights Bill, IPPFAR To Ghanaian President

The International Planned Parenthood Federation Africa Region (IPPFAR) has called on the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo to withhold assent to the new anti-LGBTIQ+ rights bill in the country.

According to a statement from IPPFAR in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday, the International Planned Parenthood Federation Africa Regional Director, Marie-Evelyne Petrus-Barry has urged Akufo-Addo not to sign the bill into law, saying it has no place in legal systems and in human societies.

Recall that Ghana’s parliament passed the anti-LGBTIQ+ rights bill into law on Wednesday, February 28, which IPPFAR described as severely infringing on LGBTIQ+ rights.

LGBTIQ is a term that describes people who have identified themselves as lesbians, gay, bisexual, transgender, , intersex, or questioning.

Reacting to the development, Petrus-Barry said, “We wholeheartedly condemn the introduction of this new abhorrent bill and urge President Nana Akufo-Addo to not sign it into law.

“It has no place in our legal systems or in our societies, and we stand in solidarity with those who continue to stand up for the human rights of all Ghanaians.”

Furthermore, it stated that IPPFAR is deeply shocked and disturbed following Ghana’s parliament legislation passing, adding, “This regressive bill blatantly violates human rights and sexual and reproductive health, rights and justice, impacting not only the LGBTIQ+ community but all Ghanaians.”

It reasoned that the introduction of the new anti-LGBTIQ+ bill will undoubtedly result in a surge of attacks on real and perceived members of the LGBTIQ+ community in Ghana, further undermining their fundamental human rights and access to healthcare.

“As the foremost provider of sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services in Africa, we are deeply concerned that the new anti-LGBTIQ+ bill will have a detrimental impact on our delivery of vital SRH services in the country due to the fear of individuals seeking healthcare, including HIV treatment, being targeted, persecuted, or discriminated against”, added Marie-Evelyne Petrus-Barry.

This devastating parliament bill is a major setback and is a reminder to remain aware that human rights violations of the LGBTIQ+ community persist across the continent. IPPFAR continues to be concerned about similar attempts to pass anti-LGBTIQ+ legislation in other African countries as part of a growing effort to curtail SRHR and human rights more broadly.

“We must continue to resist efforts to roll back the human rights of Africans and uphold the full enjoyment and protection of sexual and reproductive health, rights, and justice for all, regardless of their background, circumstances, sexual orientation, or gender identity”, said

Marie-Evelyne Petrus-Barry.

The passage of the bill follows closely after Uganda’s enactment of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023, and amid discussions on a pending anti-LGBTIQ+ bill in Kenya.

While Ghana’s bill doesn’t impose death sentences, it broadens its scope by criminalising individuals who merely express LGBTIQ+ identity or support, suggesting the exclusion of a significant portion of society.

This unacceptable bill imposes a prison sentence of up to three years for anyone convicted of identifying as LGBTIQ+ and imposes a maximum five-year jail term for forming or funding LGBTIQ+ rights groups.

Violations imposed by the new bill include infringements on the rights to equality, dignity, privacy, freedom of speech, association, health, freedom from discrimination, arbitrary arrest, and the right to a fair trial.

“Local civil society organisations fear a significant increase in arrests, physical assaults against the LGBTIQ+ community, threats to the safety of civil society organisations, and a distressing rise in hate speech targeting LGBTIQ+ individuals and their allies since the bill was passed in parliament.

The vote by the parliament on Wednesday, along with the strong backing of certain groups for the bill, highlights the parliament’s disregard for the human rights and social acceptance of LGBTIQ+ individuals. The anti-LGBTIQ+ rhetoric reflects a regression in democratic values, and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must reject the bill.

We call on all stakeholders to support local activists as they are often at the forefront of the effort for the realization of human rights for all, including SRHR.

IPPFAR stands in unwavering solidarity with the LGBTIQ+ community, wherever they may be.