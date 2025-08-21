Withheld Osun LG Funds: Traditional Worshippers Predict Adeleke’s Victory

Traditional worshippers in Osun State have cautioned Governor Ademola Adeleke to be wary of a woman who, according to the Ifa oracle, could pose a major threat to his political future as the governorship election approaches.

The traditionalists also urged Adeleke to seek reconciliation and forgiveness from those he may have offended in order to avert looming challenges.

Speaking during the 2025 Isese Day celebrations in Osun, themed “Boode Odun, Biigbe Nilu Ri” (A Happy Home is the Foundation of a Prosperous Nation), the Ifa oracle revealed that Adeleke and some political leaders had “stepped on toes.” However, it assured that reconciliation could soften the hearts of adversaries.

On the contentious issue of withheld local government allocations in Osun, the oracle was consulted through the traditional Ifa divination process. Kolanuts were reportedly cast three times before priests and devotees, with each outcome aligning in favour of Governor Adeleke.

Traditionalists interpreted this repeated result as a strong spiritual endorsement of the governor’s stance in the ongoing tussle over local government funds, saying it reflected ancestral will. They noted that while the verdict was a reassurance of eventual victory, it also served as a warning for political actors to tread cautiously and respect the cultural authority of Ifa.

President of the Traditional Religion Worshippers’ Association of Osun (TRWASO), Oluomo Dr. Oluseyi Atanda, in his keynote speech, expressed gratitude to royal fathers for supporting cultural revival efforts.

“Our labour of the last two years, sensitizing and reminding our Royal Fathers of their role, has paid off. We can boldly say that we now have tangible Royal Fathers we are proud of,” he said.

Dr. Atanda further explained that this year’s theme was inspired by earlier Ifa messages, stressing that cultural values and prosperity must begin at the family level if Nigeria is to progress.