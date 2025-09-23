Withheld LG Funds: Court Fixes Sept 29 To Hear Osun’s Opposition To Suit

The Federal High Court Abuja yesterday fixed September 29 for a hearing of a motion by the Osun State Government challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear a suit against withheld local government fund in Abuja.

The state government insisted that since the vacation of the court came to an end on September 16, the case should be transferred to Osogbo for appropriate hearing and determination of the suit.

Its motion challenging the jurisdiction of the Abuja Division was predicated on two grounds which are that, the fiat granted the Attorney General of the Federation for the matter the matter to be heard doing vacation in Abuja had been overtaken on the ground that the vacation has come to an end.

The motion filed by its lead counsel Musibau Adetumbi (SAN) also challenged the validity of a purported letter from the office of the Chief Judge of the court mandating Justice Emeka Nwite to substantively determine the suit in Abuja.

The Adetumbi’s complaint against the letter is that it was signed by a person who claimed to be Personal Assistant to the Personal Assistant of the Chief Judge.