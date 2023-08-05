Withdrawing Nigeria From Montreal ’76 Olympics Was A Nightmare – Ehizuelen

…Says We Can Now Forgive Nigeria For Stopping Us From Competing In Canada

It was a dream cut short for one of the best Long Jumper to have come out of Nigeria and Africa, Charlton Ehizuelen, after his ambition of winning gold medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games was ended with the withdrawal of Nigeria and other Africa teams from the Games in support of the fight against apartheid in South Africa that year. After so many years the team, alongside the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winning squad, was honoured by the CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema on July 28, 2023. Speaking in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, Ehizuelen said he is about to start a programme in Nigeria to help athletes that are good achieve their ambition in the USA. Excerpts:

Could you tell us about your career as an athlete?

I competed in Long Jump and Triple Jump for men. I competed for this country for 12 years. I was the record holder for the African continent, Commonwealth; I was one of the best jumpers in the world, I had the Commonwealth and African Record for about 10 years.

I was one of the 10 best long jumpers in the world in 1975 and the first African to ever do long jump over 27 feet indoors and outdoors.

You happened to be a Long Jump great for Nigeria, but it’s unfortunate that the event has had a downtum; after the exploit of Yusuf Alli, we don’t have our male athletes excelling in it; tell us what was it like in your days?

We had encouragement, we had people who were interested in sport, it wasn’t about what you could get, it was about what you could give to get something, you had to give something first. We are doing the reverse now, we are putting the cart before the horse.

We have a country of many young people, one of the largest in the world. This country is highly blessed with a lot of talent; I know that because I came out of here.

If we don’t encourage those who have already done it, if we don’t showcase them as our shining lights, we are going to have dim light as we continue to build the nation. In order to leave a shining light, you need to continue to leave the light shining so that everyone will see it and want to reach for that shining light.

A dim light will discourage you, that is what has been happening here. Young men and women don’t want to participate in sports because they have seen what has happened to the ones who did. I won’t, I will not participate if I see that those who did well for Nigeria are walking all over the streets with no purpose.

It’s important that we honour our heroes past, it’s in our anthem. ‘The labour of our heroes past shall not be in vain’. Why do we have it there if we don’t honour it? It’s important.

Recently, yourself and others were honoured with a Wall of Fame and also investiture as Air Peace ambassadors, what do you think that will do to those coming up?

Dr Allen Onyema, Segun Odegbami, are doing right. What they have been able to put together is historic. It’s very important to this country. Let’s call it a brand-new page. Forget the past, that’s what ended with this recognition. We have carried this sore with us for 47 years.

At the end of the day, we are going to try to erase it from our minds and see what kind of contributions we will make in sport development in this country. This has been a real journey of internal torture.

I thought I was the only one, but when I called some of my colleagues, they said the same thing. We have all been through the nightmare since 1976. So, coming home to do this was a healing and closure for us.

Nigeria would be taking part in the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. However, one of our top stars, Tobi Amusan, is going through a case with Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), what would you say about this?

From what I heard she missed three appointments and that is why AIU suspended her. I don’t know why she did that because she is already at the top of her game. Whether she had some bad advice or she couldn’t get there, something happened, I don’t know why.

Whatever be the case I hope that it will be resolved with a slap on the wrist because she’s at her peak right now. There’s another girl, Ese Brume, she will be there too in the long jump. I saw her in Austin about four months ago, she was jumping and I came there to support her and that’s what we should be doing now.

If you do not encourage them, then how do you expect them to perform well? Let me say this, the most important part of sport development is not the athletes that are competing right now, it is those who have already done it.

Those who have already done it have the experience, they know what to say to the ones who are doing it now to inspire them. The athletes you see coming out of Jamaica have been inspired by those who have already done it so there is a continuity going on there and that’s what we need to do here.

We need to respect our heroes past, very important. Nigeria is ninth in the world in terms of population, over 200 million with one of the largest youth populations in the world, it’s an asset. We want to keep it that way, we don’t want to make it a loss, it’s an asset because young people have to be engaged and sports can create a lot of engagement for young people in this country.

We have to understand that if we don’t do it, even those who are stable in this country will run for cover because we want to have a country that is for all of us, not just for some. I strongly believe sports can help us do that.

You mentioned Ese Brume, her major rival, Malaika Mihambo, from Germany will not be going to Budapest due to injury, do you see Brume getting the gold this time around?

Ese Brume can win the gold if the girl from Africa, who is competing for Germany is injured. If she’s not jumping then there is a chance for her to win the gold.

Even if she’s jumping, there could be a chance for Ese Brume to win the gold because she has been among the top three for some time and anytime you are among the top three in any competition, you can win the gold anytime.

Since you left the stage as an active athlete, what have you been doing all these years?

I live in the U.S. I have done so many things with athletes over the years, given them scholarships. I work with athletes, I encourage them and that is the project I have now, the Hopman Project which I am going to introduce here in Nigeria.

It’s about development and encouragement, getting athletes that have talents and I can work with them, have them go to school in the U.S. but I want to do it here. Let’s develop it here and until a solid platform is set, we will continue to operate from Nigeria.

Like we did in our time, if you notice when we were competing in our days, most of us came from the U.S. to represent Nigeria because the situation wasn’t that conducive at the time. We had the support. Today they have all the tools and now the support is not there. We had all the support then but we didn’t have the tools. That’s the difference.

It was a terrible moment for your generation because after going through the hard work to qualify for the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games, the government recalled the team, what was the feeling like?

It was a very bitter pill to swallow because we didn’t withdraw from the Olympic Games like a week prior, we withdrew from the game hours after getting there already. We left Montreal about midnight that day and the Olympic Games was for the next morning.

You could imagine how we felt, we were there for 10 days and then they made a decision and pulled us out and dumped us in Lagos. I know for me personally it was a nightmare because in 1976 I was the best long jumper in the whole world and I could have won the country’s first gold medal.

But they took that away from me and didn’t tell me why and we came home. Ever since, the agony has never left me. It has never left the other guys too. And for this to happen, Dr. Onyema and the NIIA, who got this together, I say may God bless them and our friend Segun Odegbami for his role in getting it to happen.

This is a world affair because what happened in 1976 due to the June 6 Soweto Massacre was a world affair. And we were in the Olympics Village the following month when they said Africa didn’t have any choice but to use the Olympics to make a statement… we were the pawn.

The worst was that the Federal Government never talked to us; they just dumped us in Lagos and left us alone in 1976. They later said they would take us to China, but we rejected that because nothing was happening in China.

Were you able to go for another Olympics after missing the 1976 Games?

No, I actually qualified for the 1980 Games in Soviet Union, but I got injured. The perfect timing for us was in 1976, that was the peaking time for almost all of us and we would have been talking about Nigeria winning first individual gold medal and not waiting for years before achieving that.