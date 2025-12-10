A mild tension erupted on the Senate floor on Wednesday when the lawmaker representing Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi, protested the withdrawal of his only police orderly.

New Telegraph reports that the development followed the Federal Government’s new security directive ordering the withdrawal of police officers from VIP’s

The visibly aggrieved lawmaker argued that the measure, introduced to free up police personnel for core security duties nationwide, must be implemented uniformly across all privileged Nigerians.

Ningi agitated that while his security aide was withdrawn in compliance with the directive issued by the Presidency and the Inspector General of Police, several high-profile individuals—including top political actors, business moguls, and entertainers- still moved around with full police escorts.

The directive, announced last week, is part of President Bola Tinubu’s broader push to reposition the Nigeria Police Force amid worsening insecurity, overstretched manpower, and decades-long misuse of officers for personal protection.

Speaking on the development, Ningi argued that the decision was tantamount to unfair treatment, particularly towards members of the National Assembly who regularly face significant public exposure and threats linked to their legislative duties.

“It should be done across the board. Let us see what happens from the office of the President to the Vice President, the Senate President, the Speaker of the House, ministers, governors, business concerns, and even the sons and daughters of political office holders.

“I have seen singers and foreign business owners with police escorts. But a senator has his only orderly withdrawn? It is unfair,” he protested.

The lawmaker called on the Senate leadership to mandate its Committee on Police Affairs to investigate what he called “selective enforcement,” stressing that the National Assembly should not be targeted while other influential Nigerians continue to enjoy unrestricted police protection.

His complaint resonates with a long-running national debate over the routine deployment of thousands of police officers to private individuals—a practice security experts say weakens public safety.

Responding, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, who presided over the plenary, acknowledged the concerns and disclosed that the issue had already been tabled at a Senate leadership meeting held on Tuesday.

He assured senators that steps had been initiated to engage the relevant authorities.

He directed the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs to look into the matter and report back, adding that President Tinubu’s directive was issued to strengthen internal security, not to expose lawmakers.

“The issue you raised is taken seriously. The leadership has agreed that the necessary action should be taken to restore your police orderliness because it aligns with international practice.

“We also believe Mr President will listen, as the directive was not meant to deprive lawmakers unfairly,” Senator Barau said.

Barau reiterated the Senate’s support for the administration’s ongoing security reforms, noting that while the directive was well-intentioned, any signs of selective enforcement must be promptly addressed to maintain public confidence.