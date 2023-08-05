Withdraw Case Against Otti, Group Appeals To PDP Candidate, Ahaiwe

A sociopolitical organization, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has appealed to the governorship candidate of the PDP in the 2023 election in Abia State, Chief Okey Ahaiwe, to withdraw the suit challenging the election of Governor Alex Otti in the election petition tribunal.

President General of the group, Hon Goodluck Ibem, said the appeal became necessary “to allow Abians breathe,” and for Governor Otti to concentrate on the duty given to him by Abians. According to Ibem, “The mandate of Dr Alex Otti to govern Abia is divine and any distraction from any quarters will not be tolerated by Abians who are expectant of democracy dividends from their Governor.

“Though citizens are constitutionally entitled to seek redress in court if short- changed but the election of Governor Otti was very fair, free and transparent.”

The COSEYL president General observed that, “Since the return of Nigeria to democracy, the election of Governor Alex Otti is the most transparent, free and fair election ever conducted in the history of the country and the joy that greeted the announcement of Gov Otti as winner is a testament that the rightful winner was announced by the INEC Returning Officer in the election.

“Now what beats our imagination is how the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP Mr Okey Ahaiwe will choose to be an agent of distraction and destabilization in Abia by not letting Abians breathe via his needless lawsuit at the election petition tribunal.

His lawsuit is a distraction and Abians are not comfortable with any form of distraction whatsoever. “After Dr. Otti was sworn- in as Executive Governor of Abia State, he has hit the ground running by making good his electoral promises.”