Withdraw All Pending Court Cases, PDP Tells Anyanwu, Others

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has begun the process of reconciling its aggrieved members and amending the cracks caused by the 2023 general elections.

PDP at the moment are battling many court cases, including that of the National Secretaryship, which is in the contest between Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye.

Former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, had also taken the party to court, against suspension from their for anti-party activities.

The case against former National Chairmen of the party, Prince Uche Secondus and Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, which led to their removals, are still pending in court.

PDP in a statement after its 578th National Working Committee (NWC) meeting on Tuesday, November 28, directed the withdrawal of all intra-party cases across the country that are still pending in court.

The party in the statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said the decision “is pursuant to the provision of Section 58 (1)(l) of the Constitution of the PDP as amended in 2017, and in line with the spirit of unity and reconciliation in the party.

“The NWC urges all party leaders, critical stakeholders and members across the country to remain united and continue to promote the values for which the PDP is known as a truly democratic party.”

Ologunagba stated in the statement that the NWC “thoroughly reviewed the state of the party and directed that all pending Intra-party litigations across the country should be withdrawn forthwith.”

He said that the NWC considered and approved the report of the Establishment Committee for the appointment of a substantive Director General of the Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI), adding that the successful candidate would be announced in due course.